Türkiye ‘neutralized' 502 terrorists so far this year

ANKARA

Defense ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk held a press briefing in Ankara on March 13, 2025.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 502 terrorists have been “neutralized,” including 296 in northern Syria and 206 in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Türkiye "neutralized" 24 terrorists over the past week in northern Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to the ministry,

“The operations will continue until the last terrorist no longer poses a threat to our country," ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terrorist corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye’s borders.

Illegal crossings into Türkiye

On illegal border crossings into Türkiye, Aktürk said 107 people, including five identified as terrorist group members, were apprehended attempting to cross the border illegally in the past week.

Since Jan. 1, 1,016 people have been caught at the borders.

Last week, 1,514 individuals were stopped, bringing the total number of people prevented from illegally crossing this year to 14,048.

Regional and global peace

At an emergency Arab summit on March 4, hosted by Egypt, leaders approved a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing its residents.

The Turkish Defense Ministry welcomed the decision on Gaza’s reconstruction.

Aktürk also stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, providing humanitarian aid, and halting Israel's attacks in both Gaza and the West Bank.

He also called for increased international efforts to ensure that the Palestinian people can live on their own land.

“Our country will continue to support any initiative that contributes to regional stability and peace," Aktürk said.

Deal to integrate SDF within Syrian state institutions

On the agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/SDF, to integrate the SDF within Syrian institutions, ministry sources said they will closely evaluate "how the agreement is implemented and its effects on the ground.”

“We will monitor its outcomes, both positive and negative, to assess the results," they added.

The sources stressed Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to counterterrorism efforts, stating that there has been “no change” in its objectives.

These include the cessation of terrorist activities in Syria, the disarmament of militants, and the removal of foreign fighters from the country. The sources also reiterated Türkiye's firm stance on maintaining Syria's territorial and political integrity.

Additionally, the newly appointed Turkish military attaché in Syria is scheduled to meet with the Syrian defense minister today. A military delegation from the country is also expected to visit Syria in the coming days, as previously announced.

European security

On Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak's participation in the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum, sources from the ministry highlighted that recent developments have underscored Türkiye’s key role in ensuring European security.

"As a NATO and OSCE member and an EU candidate country, Türkiye is an integral part of European security, supported by its advancing the defense industry, significant role in resolving regional crises, and strong military,” sources said.

During a visit by the UK defense minister to Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry on Thursday, discussions are expected to focus on topics such as Ukraine war and European security.

Opportunities for defense industry collaboration and bilateral and regional defense issues will also be addressed.