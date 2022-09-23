Türkiye needs to be in Africa, says defense chief

PRETORIA
Türkiye need to be in Africa at every opportunity and remind itself of its presence, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir said at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition, AAD 2022, held in the South Afrian capital Pretoria.

“Africa is an important region for us in every respect, as the defense industry,” said Demir, adding that South Africa differs from other African countries with its core technologies and influential companies.

ASELSAN, Türkiye’s largest defense company, also has a partner company here, said Demir, stressing that it means the country is “reaching Africa as well.”

Attending the fair, Türkiye both contacted other participating countries and Turkish companies exhibited their activities, lying behind new cooperation opportunities.

Demir pointed out that African countries are interested in many of the Turkish defense products as they have various needs, from border security to sensitive facility security, from armored vehicles to unmanned aerial systems.

“Africa sees Türkiye as one of the players on the defense industry stage. We need to be in Africa at every opportunity and remind ourselves,” he said.

“Not only us, of course, but also many countries show up here, but we arrive with suggestions that will reveal our difference,” he added.

Türkiye didn’t attend the fair just to buy and sell, said Demir, underlining that it shows a variety of examples, such as building capabilities, partnering, or executing solutions together.

Stating that the fairs are important in terms of “leaving a mark,” he said, “The continuity of contact with various authorities, both personal and official, is as important as the product itself.”

“We have no doubts about the quality of our products as the official authorities and private companies that come to Türkiye leave extremely delighted and stunned by what they see,” he said.

“Because they usually don’t expect such advanced technology. Though one or two of our products come forefront, we also have a wide variety of capabilities,” he added.

