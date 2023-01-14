Türkiye moves towards future with greater goals: Erdoğan

MUĞLA

''Today with much greater goals and much greater self-confidence and strength, we have set our direction towards the future, ” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 14.

Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony of multiple projects and services in the province of Muğla.

Addressing citizens at the ceremony, President Erdoğan underscored that they viewed the democracy and development moves as the first step of elevating Türkiye to the level it deserved.

“Thanks to our nation that has supported us in the strongest manner in every election, we have not only introduced unprecedented works and services in our country, but also crushed all those, from terrorist organizations to putschists, from global exploiters to economic hitmen, who have threatened our independence and future,” he said.