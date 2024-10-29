Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of Republic Day

ANKARA

The nation is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic with celebratory events across the country, paying tribute to the country's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Commemorations are spread across major cities, bringing citizens together for concerts, parades and public gatherings.

Istanbul’s main venue for Republic Day festivities will be Yenikapı Square, where a concert featuring popular singers Emir Can İğrek and Hadise is scheduled for Oct. 29.

The city began its official ceremonies on Oct. 28 with a wreath-laying at the Republic Monument in Taksim Square, followed by a grand parade set for the following morning on Vatan Avenue.

The celebration will also feature a sky display by the Solotürk aerobatic team along the Maltepe coast.

Later, the Kadıköy Municipality will organize the “Republic March” on Bağdat Avenue, while another march will lead participants to Kartal Square and culminate with a concert by pop singer Bengü.

Renowned artists Hande Yener, Haluk Levent, Simge and Gökhan Türkmen will also appear in concerts throughout Istanbul, hosted by various municipalities.

Ankara initially canceled its Republic Day events in response to a recent terrorist attack in the capital. However, the municipality reinstated celebrations "upon public demand."

"We are demonstrating our unity and solidarity against terrorism as one heart in the 101st year of our republic," read a statement issued by the municipality.

The assailants arrived at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) premises on the outskirts of Ankara in a taxi they commandeered after killing its driver.

Armed with assault rifles, they set off explosives and opened fire, killing five people. Twenty others were injured in the attack.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya named the assailants as Mine Sevjin Alçiçek and Ali Örek and identified them as PKK members.

The capital city’s festivities kicked off on Oct. 28 with a concert by Mert Demir and will conclude with a performance by singer Ebru Gündeş at Atatürk Forest Farm on Oct. 29.

Meanwhile in İzmir, the celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Atatürk Monument in Cumhuriyet Square on Oct. 28.

On Republic Day, residents will carry a 350-meter Turkish flag in a grand procession, and the Turkish Stars aviation team will conduct an aerobatic show at Gündoğdu Square.

Celebrations will also include performances by the municipal band at various metro stations, a concert by pop icon Murat Boz and a republic-themed panel at the Ahmet Piriştina City Archive and Museum on Oct. 30.

Republic Day marks the historic declaration of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk in 1923. A vote then took place in the Turkish parliament, and he was elected as the first president of the republic by unanimous vote.