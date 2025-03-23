Türkiye led Europe in agricultural output: UN agency

ANKARA

Türkiye became a leader in agricultural output with $68.9 billion, as the importance of food security came to the fore following the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts around the world, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) data.

The data showed Türkiye produces 206 types of agricultural products, and it is self-sufficient in most of them. Türkiye ranked fourth worldwide in vegetable and fruit production, 11th in crop production and eighth in overall agricultural output, while dominating Europe.

Türkiye’s agricultural sector accounts for 7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), and it employs 20 percent of the workforce.

Turkish raw milk production came in at ninth worldwide and third in Europe, while its beef production ranked seventh around the globe and first in Europe, and its chicken production stood at ninth in the world and second in Europe.

Türkiye’s egg production ranked 10th worldwide and second in Europe, and its honey production came in second around the globe and first in Europe.

Turkish aquaculture ranked 16th in the world and second in Europe.

The country’s agricultural output rose from $25 billion in 2002 to $74 billion in 2024, while its agricultural exports increased from $3.8 billion to $32.6 billion over the same period.

The UNFAO data showed that China ranked first in agricultural output with $855.9 billion in 2013, followed by India with $318.4 billion and the U.S. with $222.5 billion. Türkiye ranked eighth worldwide with $63.9 billion in 2013.

In 2023, China led once again with $1.2 trillion, followed by India with $570.7 billion and the U.S. with $222.2 billion. Türkiye ranked eighth with $68.9 billion.

Türkiye’s top spot in Europe was followed by Russia with $67.7 billion and France with $53.1 billion.