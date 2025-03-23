Türkiye led Europe in agricultural output: UN agency

Türkiye led Europe in agricultural output: UN agency

ANKARA
Türkiye led Europe in agricultural output: UN agency

Türkiye became a leader in agricultural output with $68.9 billion, as the importance of food security came to the fore following the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts around the world, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) data.

The data showed Türkiye produces 206 types of agricultural products, and it is self-sufficient in most of them. Türkiye ranked fourth worldwide in vegetable and fruit production, 11th in crop production and eighth in overall agricultural output, while dominating Europe.

Türkiye’s agricultural sector accounts for 7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), and it employs 20 percent of the workforce.

Turkish raw milk production came in at ninth worldwide and third in Europe, while its beef production ranked seventh around the globe and first in Europe, and its chicken production stood at ninth in the world and second in Europe.

Türkiye’s egg production ranked 10th worldwide and second in Europe, and its honey production came in second around the globe and first in Europe.

Turkish aquaculture ranked 16th in the world and second in Europe.

The country’s agricultural output rose from $25 billion in 2002 to $74 billion in 2024, while its agricultural exports increased from $3.8 billion to $32.6 billion over the same period.

The UNFAO data showed that China ranked first in agricultural output with $855.9 billion in 2013, followed by India with $318.4 billion and the U.S. with $222.5 billion. Türkiye ranked eighth worldwide with $63.9 billion in 2013.

In 2023, China led once again with $1.2 trillion, followed by India with $570.7 billion and the U.S. with $222.2 billion. Türkiye ranked eighth with $68.9 billion.

Türkiye’s top spot in Europe was followed by Russia with $67.7 billion and France with $53.1 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
Chinas BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla
Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria

Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria
Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA

Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA
Brazils Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit

Brazil's Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit
Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought

Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought
Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿