Türkiye launches specialized gastronomy high schools across all 7 regions

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is taking a significant step toward preserving and promoting its rich culinary heritage with the launch of seven new gastronomy-focused high schools, one for each region of the country.

Spearheaded by the Education Ministry, the initiative aims to provide vocational training in gastronomy while cultivating a deep understanding of the cultural, historical and agricultural context behind traditional Turkish cuisine.

The program was officially launched at the Etiler Tourism Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Istanbul, where first lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the transformative potential of Turkish cuisine on the global stage.

“Each part of our cuisine has the potential to become a standalone attraction,” she noted. “The key is to bring this powerful cultural asset to the world stage with the right strategies.”

Erdoğan highlighted that the gastronomy high schools would provide students not only with culinary skills but also with an education in storytelling, geography and agricultural knowledge.

Following the ceremony, Emine Erdoğan and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited exhibitions along with displays of official uniforms for the new schools.

Tekin explained that the schools would adopt a practice-oriented, ecosystem-based approach to gastronomy education — from farm to table.

“These institutions will train individuals who can question and understand every step of the culinary process, from agricultural product and food chemistry to historical narratives and sensory experiences,” he stated.

Each school will offer a distinct focus tied to its region’s culinary legacy. Istanbul Ottoman Cuisine Gastronomy High School will blend the elegance of palace cuisine with urban flavors. Antalya’s high school will focus on endemic plants and natural products, reimagining Mediterranean cuisine through the lens of nature-culture interaction.

In Gaziantep Baklava and Traditional Desserts Gastronomy High School, students will merge classic techniques with modern pastry innovation. Meanwhile, Konya’s gastronomy high school will focus on reviving Anatolia’s bread-making traditions.

Trabzon Chocolate and Pastry Gastronomy High School will encourage innovation in confectionary, while İzmir Meze and Olive Oil Dishes Gastronomy High School will redefine Aegean flavors through iconic small plates. Finally, Erzurum Meat and Dairy Gastronomy High School will showcase the pastoral cuisine of the East with scientific rigor.