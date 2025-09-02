Türkiye launches its eighth national ship

YALOVA

Türkiye launched its eighth national ship, the multirole frigate TCG Içel (F-518), during a ceremony at Sefine Shipyard in the northwestern province of Yalova on Monday.

The TCG Içel project was signed on April 6, 2023, between Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the shipyard joint venture TAIS, and defense firm STM to produce seven units of the Istif-class frigates.

Two of the seven are under construction at Sefine Shipyard.The TCG Içel can perform surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, anti-submarine warfare, air defense, self-defense, and search and rescue missions in all weather conditions up to sea state five, or waves up to four meters.

The frigate will protect maritime transport in coastal waters, track and prevent terrorist attacks, and provide amphibious support.

Measuring 113 meters in length with a displacement of around 3,200 tons, the TCG Içel is powered by a combination of gas turbine and diesel engines, enabling a maximum speed of over 29 knots.

It has a range of 5,700 nautical miles at 14 knots and 4,000 nautical miles at 19 knots with 95 percent fuel consumption.

The vessel can remain at sea for at least two weeks with its provisions and water capacity, while its helicopter deck can accommodate 10-ton helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

TCG Içel features domestically developed weapon systems, sensors, and software, including the 76-millimeter gun produced by Turkish firm MKE, the Gokdeniz close-in air defense system, Midlas vertical launch system, and Atmaca anti-ship missiles.

It also integrates a 3D air and surface search radar, fire control radar, electro-optical search and tracking system, electronic warfare system, and the ADVENT network-centric combat management system.

The construction involved efforts from 200 supplier companies, achieving a domestic content rate of over 70 percent.