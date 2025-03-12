Türkiye launches first entrepreneurship office

Türkiye launches first entrepreneurship office

ANKARA
Türkiye launches first entrepreneurship office

Türkiye has launched its first entrepreneurship office at Bilkent University’s Cyberpark in the capital Ankara, marking a significant step in fostering innovation and startup growth.

The launch of the entrepreneurship offices is set to streamline startup support mechanisms, offering consulting services, strategic business model development, marketing strategies and global expansion assistance, as well as bridging entrepreneurs with potential customers and investors.

Bilkent Cyberpark’s Cybergo Entrepreneurship Office, the first of its kind, is expected to be a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs, operating within a 135,000-square-meter space across 17 buildings and 270 firms. The office will cater to students and academics with promising business ideas, providing essential resources to accelerate their ventures.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır underscored the increasing investment in innovation by the business world to maintain a competitive edge.

He highlighted the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in national economic development, stating that technology-driven start-ups are poised to be key players in Türkiye’s success story during its centennial era.

Türkiye has been implementing comprehensive policies to support new technology ventures and scale existing ones.

Over the past 22 years, the country has expanded its network of technology parks from just two to 105. These hubs currently host over 11,500 technology startups, working on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and green technologies. Additionally, R&D and design centers within the parks are developing innovative projects.

Kacır noted that the government has directed 4.1 billion Turkish Liras (around $112,129,000) in public funding toward entrepreneurship, leveraging an overall investment impact of 88 billion liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

    'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

  2. Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

    Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

  4. DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

    DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

  5. Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Ukraines acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan
Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims
DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight
Erdoğan warns against attempts to stir sectarian unrest in Syria

Erdoğan warns against attempts to stir sectarian unrest in Syria
İzmir students mark national anthem’s adoption anniversary with sign language performance

İzmir students mark national anthem’s adoption anniversary with sign language performance
Adana’s aquaculture potential to surge with offshore fish farming

Adana’s aquaculture potential to surge with offshore fish farming
Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches

Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches
WORLD Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

ECONOMY Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿