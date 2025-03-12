Türkiye launches first entrepreneurship office

ANKARA

Türkiye has launched its first entrepreneurship office at Bilkent University’s Cyberpark in the capital Ankara, marking a significant step in fostering innovation and startup growth.

The launch of the entrepreneurship offices is set to streamline startup support mechanisms, offering consulting services, strategic business model development, marketing strategies and global expansion assistance, as well as bridging entrepreneurs with potential customers and investors.

Bilkent Cyberpark’s Cybergo Entrepreneurship Office, the first of its kind, is expected to be a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs, operating within a 135,000-square-meter space across 17 buildings and 270 firms. The office will cater to students and academics with promising business ideas, providing essential resources to accelerate their ventures.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır underscored the increasing investment in innovation by the business world to maintain a competitive edge.

He highlighted the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in national economic development, stating that technology-driven start-ups are poised to be key players in Türkiye’s success story during its centennial era.

Türkiye has been implementing comprehensive policies to support new technology ventures and scale existing ones.

Over the past 22 years, the country has expanded its network of technology parks from just two to 105. These hubs currently host over 11,500 technology startups, working on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and green technologies. Additionally, R&D and design centers within the parks are developing innovative projects.

Kacır noted that the government has directed 4.1 billion Turkish Liras (around $112,129,000) in public funding toward entrepreneurship, leveraging an overall investment impact of 88 billion liras.