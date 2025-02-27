Türkiye keen to collaborate with Finland in contracting, technology

Türkiye keen to collaborate with Finland in contracting, technology

HELSINKI
Türkiye keen to collaborate with Finland in contracting, technology

Türkiye has a strong interest in working with Finland on contracting and technology projects besides carrying out joint projects in other countries, the Turkish trade minister said on Wednesday.

Ömer Bolat and his Finnish counterpart Ville Tavio met in the Finnish capital Helsinki for the 2nd Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Finland Joint Economic and Trade Committee, which focused on boosting bilateral trade and investments.

"Türkiye is are keen to collaborate with Finland in the fields of contracting and technology, as well as to work together on contracting and infrastructure projects in third countries," Bolat said on X.

He underlined the importance of updating the Customs Union to enhance cooperation with EU member states and diversify global economic partnerships.

"We attach great importance to diversifying our cooperation with the European Union and its member states, which are among our most significant trade partners. In this context, we believe that updating the Customs Union will make a valuable contribution to our global partnerships," Bolat said.

Turkish officials have long pressed for an update to the 1995 Customs Union with the EU, arguing that revising the agreement would benefit both sides.

Bolat added that the discussions resulted in a mutual understanding to boost reciprocal investments and expand bilateral trade in a balanced way.

economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
EBRD’s 2025 growth forecast for Türkiye unchanged

EBRD’s 2025 growth forecast for Türkiye unchanged
Economic confidence index declines in February

Economic confidence index declines in February
Foreign trade deficit widens 22 percent to $7.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit widens 22 percent to $7.5 billion
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in London to meet investors

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in London to meet investors
Antalya expects to draw more British, Polish visitors this year

Antalya expects to draw more British, Polish visitors this year
Thousands freed from scam centers in Myanmar

Thousands freed from scam centers in Myanmar
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿