Türkiye, Jordan ink joint economic commission deal

Türkiye, Jordan ink joint economic commission deal

AMMAN
Türkiye, Jordan ink joint economic commission deal

Türkiye and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding at the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting in Amman, with the participation of Turkish and Jordanian trade ministers.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the event that the JEC meeting marks a watershed moment in the two countries' bilateral relations in trade, investments, infrastructure, contracting, agriculture, health, culture, tourism and other fields, with the signing of the first joint economic commission.

Bolat pointed out that during bilateral meetings, both the Turkish and Jordanian sides agreed to develop new projects and programs for cooperation in key areas.

Turkish and Jordanian businesspeople, as well as the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), held a roundtable meeting as a part of Bolat’s visit, while the business communities of the two countries will come together for a forum sometime in the future.

“We will sign many agreements on cooperation in free zones, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), organized industrial zones, standardization, education, health and scientific research and agriculture,” he said.

The Turkish-Jordan trade volume reached nearly $1.5 billion between January and September, indicating rapidly growing trade relations based on a win-win approach, he added.

He noted that Türkiye and Jordan, as well as their respective private sectors, support cooperating on the reconstruction of Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Bolat said the historic transportation corridor between Syria and Jordan would boost transport and trade from Europe to the Gulf via Türkiye, Syria and Jordan, and then back to Europe.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next
LATEST NEWS

  1. Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

    Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

  2. Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

    Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

  3. Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

    Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

  4. Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

    Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

  5. Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later

    Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
Recommended
Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged
Restoration work to protect 300-year-old stone houses in Bitlis

Restoration work to protect 300-year-old stone houses in Bitlis
Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule
Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft
24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens
TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal
Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day

Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day
WORLD Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia — just minutes before opening a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
ECONOMY Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Boosted by his victory in mid-term elections, Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is preparing to forge ahead with a second wave of reforms, targeting the labor market, taxation system and, down the line, pensions.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿