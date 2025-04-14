Türkiye, Iraq agree to set up joint committee for ISIL camps in Syria

ANTALYA
Türkiye and Iraq have reached an agreement to establish a joint committee to tackle the issue of camps in Syria housing jailed members of the ISIL terrorist organization and their families during a high-level security summit held in Antalya over the weekend.

Chaired by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with participation from both countries' intelligence chiefs and other senior officials, the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism convened on April 13.

A joint communiqué was released following the meeting.

“Due to the urgency to find a solution to Al-Hol, Roj and other camps in Syria, the Parties acknowledged the necessity to form a joint committee to address the issue,” the statement read. It did not detail whether the joint committee would be open to the participation of the other relevant parties.

In Syria, there are about 10,000 imprisoned ISIL members from various countries across the Middle East and Europe, and Türkiye is advocating for their repatriation, along with around 50,000 family members associated with them. Iraq has already voiced its willingness to repatriate its nationals from the camps.

Türkiye and Iraq are also involved in what is known as the "Quintet Mechanism," which includes Syria and its neighboring countries, aimed at preventing the resurgence of ISIL in the region.

The communiqué said, “Regarding the 'Quintet Mechanism' of Syria and its neighbours to confront terrorism initiated in Amman on 9 March 2025, the Parties reiterated their determination to establish a Joint Operation Center.” 

 Determined to fight against terrorism

Turkish and Iraqi have also reiterated their commitment to eliminating terrorism in the latter’s territories.

Iraq had already declared PKK as a banned organization in Iraq, with Türkiye expecting it to denounce the organization as a “terrorist group.”

“In light of the common threat posed by PKK to both countries, the importance of the implementation of Öcalan’s call on dissolution and disarmament of PKK was emphasized in the meeting,” the statement read, referring to the historic call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to disband and dissolve the terrorist organization.

“In this regard, the Parties reaffirmed their joint will to resolutely maintain the already established coordination and cooperation against this common threat.”

The communiqué also stated that Türkiye and Iraq will hold the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia Al Sudani on May 8 in Türkiye.

