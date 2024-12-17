Türkiye introduces new tax obligations to goods from Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA

Türkiye has begun imposing a 30 percent customs duty on goods originating from Turkish Cyprus, reducing earlier 60-percent application and extending its tax regulation for the European Union countries to the Turkish side of the Mediterranean island.

This newly enacted customs regulation encompasses both items carried by travelers and those brought in via cargo shipments, according to the decision published in the Official Gazette early on Dec. 17.

In August, Türkiye introduced significant amendments regarding limits and taxation on international purchases. Taxes on products ordered from abroad were increased by 66 percent to 100 percent, while the tax-exempt shopping threshold was reduced from 150 euros ($157) to 30 euros.

For items valued at up to 30 euros and those not exceeding 1,500 euros in value, a 30 percent customs duty is levied if the goods are directly imported from EU countries, and a 60 percent duty applies if sourced from non-EU countries. Turkish Cyprus earlier faced the same regulation with the latter.

The decision said that it is imperative to ensure that purchased goods do not exceed 30 kilograms in weight. Should this threshold be surpassed, the items are subject to commercial customs regulations, which mandate an additional 48 percent customs tax on top of existing duties.