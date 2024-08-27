Türkiye, Indonesia ink deals on defense industry

ISTANBUL
Turkish defense firms Aselsan and Roketsan have signed strategic agreements for defense industry transfers with Indonesia under the leadership of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) in Jakarta.

Turkish defense firm representatives and Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met in the Indonesian capital on Aug. 26, marking a “historic moment reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and Indonesia,” said Haluk Görgün, president of the SSB.

In the scope of the agreements, Aselsan’s remote-controlled stabilized weapon system “SARP,” the four-dimensional search radar “CENK,” the Fire Control System, and the firm’s Data Link will be provided to Indonesia, in addition to Roketsan’s air defense missile system “SUNGUR,” the cruise missile “CAKIR,” and the smart micro munition “MAM-L.”

Additionally, memorandums of understanding on the transfers of unmanned surface vehicles, tank modernization, and missile system maintenance were signed.

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry has been making inroads across the world over the past two decades, boosting its revenues significantly.

The industry’s export revenues, which stood at only $248 million in 2002, surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2011 for the first time.

Turkish defense and aerospace companies generated a record $5.55 billion in export revenues last year.

The industry’s turnover climbed from a little over $1 billion in 2022 to $12.2 billion in 2022, with the number of projects local companies carried out rising from 62 to more than 1,000 as of 2024.

