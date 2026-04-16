Türkiye, India explore new film partnerships at Istanbul Film Festival

Türkiye, India explore new film partnerships at Istanbul Film Festival

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, India explore new film partnerships at Istanbul Film Festival

Officials from Türkiye and India have held a roundtable meeting as part of the Istanbul Film Festival’s industry platform, aimed at stepping up efforts to expand cooperation in film and television.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the meeting brought together industry representatives from both countries to discuss co-productions, content exchange and broader collaboration opportunities.

The meeting was hosted by Birol Güven, cinema director at the culture ministry. Among the attendees were India’s Ambassador to Ankara, Muktesh Pardeshi, diplomats and Indian industry representatives.

Speaking after the event, Güven described the talks as “highly productive,” emphasizing a shared commitment to strengthening ties in the sector.

“We discussed co-productions and joint projects. In the coming years, we expect to see strong cooperation with India in the field of cinema,” he said.

Ambassador Pardeshi also highlighted the mutual interest in deepening engagement and noted that both sides agreed to increase participation in each other’s festivals.

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