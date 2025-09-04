Türkiye in EuroBasket knockout phase as group leader

RIGA

Türkiye will take on Sweden in the knockout stages of EuroBasket 2025 on Sept. 6 after finishing atop Group A.

Ergin Ataman’s men got a 95-90 victory over tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 night in Riga to confirm their title ambitions at the event.

Eyes were on Alperen Şengün and Nikola Jokic as the two unbeaten teams went head-to-head for the top spot. Şengün, the Houston Rockets center, led Türkiye with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

"Jokic is one of the best players in the world. Rather, he's the best, as of recently,” Şengün said after the game.

“To play and get this win against him was really important for us. As for me, I also had the extra motivation for this game. So, we're happy. And I'm happy I've played well and we won."

Türkiye put the game away with a series of free throws. Şengün, who was voted player of the game, made two free throws with 41 seconds remaining to put Türkiye ahead 91-90. Shane Larkin drew a foul with 15 seconds on the clock and made both free throws. Şengün returned to the line with 10 seconds left to extend Türkiye’s lead to 95-90.

Jokic led Serbia with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Coach Ataman was proud of his players.

“We beat Serbia, the tournament favorite, in an incredible game,” he said.

“I'm proud of all the kids, and I hope the Turkish people are too.”

Türkiye, one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament alongside Germany, next faces Sweden on Sept. 6 to fight for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ataman urged his players to refocus.

“Now, the knockout rounds are starting,” he said.

“No matter who our opponent is, we must play carefully in every game.”

In other games, Myles Hesson scored 25 points to lead Britain to its first victory in 12 years in an 89-83 upset of Montenegro that ended its rival’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Britain had lost its previous four games in Group B but produced a strong collective display to break its losing streak and stun Montenegro, which needed a win to progress to the round of 16.

Hesson also grabbed seven rebounds and Akwasi Yeboah added 23 points for Britain.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but couldn't make up for Montenegro turning the ball over 18 times.

Both Montenegro and Britain were eliminated, and the outcome favored Sweden, which advanced to the knockout phase for the first time despite losing to Lithuania 74–71.

Portugal posted a crucial 68-65 win over Estonia to qualify from Group A, despite Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta’s ejection in the third quarter.

Estonia had a 64-61 lead heading into the final minute but Rafael Lisboa tied the game with 54 seconds left with a 3-pointer. Lisboa then added four free throws to finish with 17 points and five assists.

Portugal will face Germany on Sept. 6 for a spot in the quarterfinals.