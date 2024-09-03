Türkiye 'neutralizes' 6 terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye's security forces have "neutralized" 6 terrorists, including those operating across the border in northern Iraq, according to the National Defense Ministry.

The airstrike was conducted under Türkiye's "right to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter," and successfully destroyed 20 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters, warehouses, and facilities utilized by the PKK, ministry stated on X.

The ministry reported that large number of terrorists were neutralized in the operation and assured that "all measures have been taken" to prevent harm to "innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment."

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to continue its fight against terrorism "with perseverance and determination" until "the last terrorist is neutralized."

The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has caused over 40,000 deaths in its 40-year campaign against Türkiye, impacting women, children, infants, and the elderly. The group is known to utilize northern Iraq as a base to orchestrate attacks against Türkiye.

 

