Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

ANKARA
Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye and Germany discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation during a high-level meeting in the capital Ankara, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on June 19.

Bolat met Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche as part of the 6th Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Joint Economic and Trade Commission, or JETCO.

The talks covered trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy transition, green and digital transformation, transportation, connectivity and potential cooperation in third countries, Bolat said on social media.

The two sides also exchanged views on updating the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, facilitating visa procedures, European industrial policies and making Türkiye’s role in European value chains more visible under the “Made in EU” approach.

Bolat said Türkiye and Germany shared the view that their strong economic integration is strategically important for Europe’s competitiveness and the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting also reaffirmed the two countries’ will to raise their longstanding partnership to a higher level in line with the needs of the new era, he added.

German minister Reiche also held talks with Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek in a separate meeting.

Germany is Türkiye’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume exceeding $52 billion, according to Bolat.

Ahead of Reiche’s visit, Germany’s Economy and Energy Ministry said the main focus would be the German-Turkish economic and energy partnership, including JETCO and the German-Turkish Energy Forum.

 

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