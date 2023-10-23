Türkiye gears up for centennial celebrations

ANKARA

As the centenary of the Turkish Republic approaches on Oct. 29, the nation is abuzz with anticipation for the grand celebrations.

In a statement, the Communications Directorate announced a series of events to mark the occasion.

The events, both within the country and abroad, will highlight the revolutionary breakthroughs that have shaped Türkiye since its foundation. Digital exhibitions and 3D displays will narrate the country's accomplishments across various fields.

In Istanbul, the festivities will see a visual show featuring drones and fireworks. The historic city will also listen to the sounds of the "100th Year March," accompanied by special light shows in significant locations.

Moreover, a special exhibition will grace Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Taksim Square, offering an interactive experience for citizens. Water screens, water shows and 3D content broadcasts will meet with audiences.

At the entrance to the square's Istiklal Avenue, a "Türkiye Century Installation," inspired by the official 100th-year logo, will showcase related content on a large screen.

Major city's municipalities, including Istanbul's Bakırköy Republic Square, the capital Ankara's Kızılay Square and western İzmir city's Konak Square, will feature digital screens displaying special visuals and content commemorating the centenary. The state symphony orchestra will perform "100th Year March."

Under the theme "Voice of the Republic, Color of the Republic," historic sites, such as Galata Tower, Haydarpaşa Train Station, the Republic Museum, Ethnography Museum, the Clock Tower and Dolmabahçe Palace, will be illuminated with special light shows.

Popular tourist destinations such as Ephesus and Cappadocia will also welcome visitors with vibrant displays.

Internationally, Türkiye's embassies will host a variety of celebrations. Additionally, the directorate has collaborated with foreign missions to organize 100th-year exhibitions and showcase special videos.

Meanwhile, the state broadcaster TRT has postponed its commemorative events, including concerts and performances, to a later date due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Turkish parliament, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected as the first president of the Turkish Republic by unanimous vote. Since then, Türkiye celebrates Republic Day on Oct. 29 annually.