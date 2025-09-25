Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is considering introducing a mandatory “marriage license” system that would require couples to undergo psychological evaluations and counseling before tying the knot, according to several reports in local media.

Currently, couples need only basic paperwork and a health report to marry in Türkiye.

Under the new plan, they would also be subject to mandatory psychological evaluation and counseling before receiving approval.

Authorities say the system aims to curb divorces and strengthen the institution of the family.

If implemented, the initiative would establish counseling centers where potential problems could be identified early and newlyweds would be offered post-marriage guidance.

Couples facing difficulties would first be directed to reconciliation services before moving toward divorce proceedings.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, prominent psychiatrist Professor Dr. Arif Verimli voiced support for the measure, noting that marriage should involve not only physical but also psychological assessments.

“Every child grows up to live as they see at home. If we want a healthy society, we need healthy marriages,” he said.

Issues such as psychiatric disorders, personality problems or tendencies toward violence often go undetected during courtship, according to Verimli.

“Even when applying for a job, you are asked for a criminal record. Yet when marrying, you only know what the other person chooses to tell you,” he said. “Wouldn't it be nice to have this checked?”

The expert himself established one of Türkiye’s first “marriage counseling centers” in 2000, during his tenure as head of Bakırköy Mental Health Hospital in Istanbul. The center provided premarital evaluations as well as therapy for couples already experiencing difficulties, though it was later closed.

“Twenty-five years later, it is now better understood how important premarital counseling is for preventing both divorces and domestic violence,” he noted, calling for the swift adoption of the license system.

The debate comes as Türkiye’s divorce rate hit a record high last year, with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reporting 187,343 divorces — a 15 percent rise compared to the previous year.

Nearly one-third of these separations occurred within the first five years of marriage.

At the same time, the country is facing demographic challenges.

Birth rates have been declining steadily since 2016, with the fertility rate dropping to 1.48 in 2024, well below the replacement level of 2.1.

Concerned by this trend, the government declared 2025 the “Year of the Family,” rolling out a nationwide campaign to promote marriage and child-rearing.

Measures include interest-free marriage loans of 150,000 Turkish Liras (about $3,600) for young couples, expanded maternity benefits and nationwide family-focused events designed to highlight the significance of the family structure.

A newly established population policies board is also tasked with developing strategies to address the aging population and shrinking youth base.