Türkiye extradites top drug trafficker from UAE

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have secured the extradition of a major international drug lord from the United Arab Emirates, the interior minister has announced.

Abdullah Alp Üstün, the ringleader of the “Chrooke” cartel and known by the alias “Don Vito,” was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Üstün is believed to have overseen the Türkiye operations of Dutch drug trafficker Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, who controls a narcotics network spanning South America and Europe.

Üstün and another internationally wanted trafficker, Hasan Lala, were captured in the UAE through coordinated operations between Turkish and Emirati authorities. Both suspects were extradited to Türkiye.

“With our international cooperation, we will continue to capture members of organized crime networks and drug traffickers and bring them back to our country,” Yerlikaya said.

Türkiye has intensified its campaign against organized crime in recent years, conducting extensive domestic operations and strengthening global partnerships.

Authorities have apprehended numerous fugitives sought by foreign governments while pressing for the extradition of suspects pursued by Turkish law enforcement. In April, simultaneous raids were conducted across Türkiye, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Belgium in a major operation.