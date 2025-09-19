Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers

ANKARA

With grassroots helpers joining firefighters to combat wildfires across various provinces, Türkiye has expanded compensation rights to include these volunteer groups, ensuring they and their families receive cash payments and monthly benefits under a new regulation.

Published in the Official Gazette, the new regulation introduces the category of “other volunteers” — such as those from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent and civilian initiatives.

Within this scope, families of such volunteers killed and those injured while fighting forest fires will be eligible for financial support under existing compensation laws.

Among those who lose their lives during firefighting operations will also be formally recognized as “martyrs,” a status already applied to forestry workers and official fire volunteers.

Türkiye has endured one of its toughest fire seasons this year, fueled by a prolonged drought that has left more than 60 percent of the country’s soil arid.

Hundreds of fires scorched vast forested areas, destroying ecosystems and displacing wildlife, while prompting mass evacuations in rural communities.

At least 17 people, including 10 rescue volunteers and forestry workers who died in July, have been killed while fighting the flames.

In mid-September, blazes still continue to spread in the south and west of the country.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s town of Alanya, a blaze that started in a village quickly grew under strong winds, reaching residential areas and forcing the evacuation of homes.

Electricity was cut in affected neighborhoods as a precaution, while local officials said farms and greenhouses had also been damaged.

Another fire also swept through the city’s Aksu district, yet firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

In the southwestern city of Muğla, flames in the towns of Köyceğiz and Milas advanced overnight despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and forestry workers.

At first light, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft joined the operation to contain the fire, which was fanned by shifting winds.

Drone footage released by forestry authorities showed wide areas scorched and crews battling to hold the fire line.

Nearby in the western province of Aydın’s Çine district, a fire that broke out spread toward the border with Muğla, drawing in teams from multiple provinces.

Residents also joined in the response, some delivering water and food to exhausted crews, others attempting to cut firebreaks with tractors.

With extreme weather expected to persist, authorities will remain on high alert until at least mid-October.