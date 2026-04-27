Türkiye exports passenger cars to 72 countries in first quarter

Türkiye exports passenger cars to 72 countries in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Türkiye exports passenger cars to 72 countries in first quarter

In the first quarter of this year, Türkiye exported passenger cars to 72 countries, autonomous regions and free zones, achieving sales worth $2.8 billion.

According to the data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB), the passenger car category accounted for 28.4 percent of the automotive industry’s total exports of $9.9 billion in the January–March period.

Passenger car exports, which reached $3 billion in the first quarter of 2025, declined by 6.3 percent in the same period this year, to $2.8 billion.

During the January–March period, the automotive sector exported passenger cars to 72 different countries, autonomous regions and free zones. France was the country that imported the highest number of passenger cars from Türkiye. However, exports to France decreased by 8 percent to $493 million.

Spain ranked as the second-largest market. Exports to Spain increased by 10 percent, rising to $432 million, while Italy maintained its position as the third-largest importer, with exports remaining stable at $339 million.

Slovenia came fourth, with exports increasing by 5.9 percent to $236 million. The United Kingdom ranked fifth, importing passenger cars worth $224 million, while Germany was sixth with $212 million. Poland was seventh, recording a 3 percent increase from $169 million to $175 million.

Belgium ranked eighth with $113 million, Greece ninth with $61 million and Portugal 10th with $54 million. Out of the top ten destinations for passenger car exports, nine were European Union member states.

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