Türkiye expands renewables capacity by 55 percent over 5 years

Türkiye expands renewables capacity by 55 percent over 5 years

ISTANBUL
Türkiye expands renewables capacity by 55 percent over 5 years

 

Türkiye has expanded its renewable energy capacity by 55 percent over the past five years, driven by rapid growth in wind and solar power as the country seeks to strengthen energy security, reduce carbon emissions and support its environmental goals.

The country’s renewable energy installed capacity rose to 76,300 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2025, up from 49,195 MW in 2020.

Türkiye has steadily expanded renewable energy capacity in recent years through investments in wind and solar energy.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Türkiye increased its total renewable energy installed capacity by 55 percent to 76,300 MW by the end of 2025.

Data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry show that 408 wind power and 40,457 solar power plants make a significant contribution to electricity generation in Türkiye. As of June 2, the combined installed capacity of these two sources reached 41,944 MW.

Türkiye’s wind power capacity, which stood at only 20 MW in 2005, has now surpassed 15,105 MW. Wind power generated 10.9 percent of Türkiye’s 393 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025.

Türkiye has also become an important manufacturing hub.

In the wind energy sector, facilities operating in the country are capable of producing towers, blades, generators, gearboxes and numerous subcomponents. A significant portion of this equipment is exported to many countries, particularly in Europe.

In solar energy, Türkiye has maintained a strong position in panel manufacturing for many years. Recent investments have also led to significant progress in solar cell and wafer production. As a result, the country has moved beyond panel assembly and toward higher value-added stages of solar technology manufacturing.

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