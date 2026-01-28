Türkiye emerges as Europe’s fourth-largest EV market in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye climbed three places in Europe’s electric vehicle rankings in 2025, securing fourth position with nearly 190,000 units sold, while maintaining its strong sixth-place standing in the overall automotive market.

According to figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), total car sales across Europe, including the United Kingdom and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, rose 2.4 percent from 2024 to surpass 12.8 million units. Electric vehicle sales surged 29.7 percent to reach 2.59 million.

Germany led the EV market with 545,142 units, followed by the U.K. with 473,348 and France with 326,922. Türkiye’s 189,868 sales marked a sharp rise from the previous year, placing it ahead of Norway (172,231) and the Netherlands (156,139). EVs accounted for 17.4 percent of sales across the EU, while Türkiye slightly outpaced the average with a 17.5 percent share.

In total car sales across all fuel types, Türkiye retained its sixth-place ranking with 1.42 million units sold, a 10 percent increase from 2024 and a new industry record. Germany remained the market leader with 2.8 million units, followed by the U.K. with 2 million and France with 1.6 million.

HSBC described 2025 as a decisive year for electrification in Türkiye, citing greater model diversity, improved cost competitiveness against internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and rising consumer confidence in electrified platforms.

The bank’s analysts forecast battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will exceed 20 percent of new car sales in 2026 and approach 40 percent by 2030, implying a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent between 2026 and 2030. This growth is expected to be supported by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product cycles and regulatory alignment with European emissions standards.

Analysts also noted that hybrid adoption is set to expand, with OEMs positioning plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as transitional options for consumers hesitant to move directly to fully electric models.

Among Europe’s automakers, Volkswagen Group retained its lead with 2.8 million sales, while Stellantis followed with 1.7 million despite a 4.7 percent decline. Renault Group ranked third with 1.1 million, ahead of Hyundai, Toyota and BMW. Chinese automaker BYD drew attention with a 227 percent surge in sales, while Tesla suffered a sharp setback, losing 37.9 percent of its market share.