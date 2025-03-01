Türkiye embraces Ramadan with sacred traditions, spiritual devotion

ISTANBUL

As the Islamic world enters the holy month of Ramadan, Türkiye has also geared up for a month of fasting, prayer and communal gatherings, with millions of Muslims across the country welcoming the first fast of the holy month on March 1.

Erdoğan on Friday marked the beginning of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, offering prayers for peace and blessings.

In a social media post, Erdoğan described Ramadan as a month of mercy and spiritual reflection, emphasizing that it fosters unity, solidarity, friendship, and harmony at their highest level.

"I pray to Allah that it brings blessings to our country, our nation, and the entire Islamic world. May our Ramadan be blessed," he said on X.

Türkiye and Arab countries in separate statements have announced the sighting of the crescent for the month of Ramadan, with Saturday marking the first day of fasting.

During a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, Muslims across the country will begin their daily fasting with a predawn meal called "sahur" and break their fast at sunset with "iftar" — evening meals, celebrated with family members and close acquaintances.

During this year’s 29-day Ramadan period, fasting durations across the country will stand around 12 hours 55 minutes. After the end of the month-long fasting period, Eid celebrations will follow suit, set to begin in Türkiye on March 29.

In preparation for the month, mosques across Türkiye have undergone thorough cleaning to welcome worshippers for nightly tarawih prayers – a special evening prayer performed during the fasting month.

Local municipalities have also set up Ramadan tents to provide free iftar meals for those in need, fostering a spirit of generosity and togetherness.

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Türkiye’s historic markets are also experiencing a surge in shoppers.

In Hatay’s centuries-old Uzun Çarşı, despite suffering damage by the devastating twin earthquakes in 2023, local shopkeepers have seen a revival in number of visitors.

In spite of the destruction of several stores, those still operating are busy selling traditional delicacies such as the classic pumpkin dessert, cheese and olives.

Similarly, in Şanlıurfa’s historic market area, last-minute shoppers have been stocking up on dates — as it has become a tradition to break the fast with a date during Ramadan — dried apricots and raisins in preparation for the holy month.

Vendors have expressed optimism about the season, with expectations of even greater demand in the first and second days of fasting.

Major cities across the country are also keeping Mahya, the unique Turkish tradition of stringing religious messages and designs between mosque minarets, alive during the holy month.

In Istanbul, iconic mosques such as Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya), Eyüpsultan and Süleymaniye are adorned with mahyas, though restoration work has prevented the display at Sultanahmet Mosque this year.

Ramadan in Türkiye is not only about fasting but also about cultural traditions — one of the most beloved customs and one of the oldest forms of Turkish art, the Karagöz shadow play, will once again entertain audiences throughout the month in Bursa this year.

The plays mostly involve two-dimensional figures, Karagöz and Hacivat, in the shape of humans, casting their shadows on a screen. With witty dialogue between these classic characters, these plays bring humor and reflection to Ramadan nights.

As Türkiye embraces the spiritual and communal aspects of Ramadan, the month promises to be a time of faith, reflection and togetherness.