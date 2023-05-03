Türkiye discovers oil reserve with 100k barrel per day capacity: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced a fresh discovery of a new oil reserve in the country's eastern region.

“I'd like to share some fresh good news. We have discovered oil reserves with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Cudi and Gabar,” the president said on May 2 at an opening ceremony of the Karapınar solar power plant and other newly-completed projects in central Konya province.

“Our country’s daily production capacity, which approximated 40 thousand barrels 5-6 years ago, has increased by twofold and reached 80 thousand barrels. Now, I would like to share another good news with you. We have discovered an oil reserve with a daily production capacity of 100 thousand barrels in Cudi Gabar,” Erdoğan stated. 

“This oil reserve, which is 20 kilometers away from Cizre, is of high-quality. We will increase the daily production capacity of the oil we have discovered 2.6 thousand meters deep in the ground with the 100 wells we will open in the region. We have already started to ship the oil we have taken from the first well to refineries for refining. Undoubtedly, this oil reserve, which will meet the 10 per cent of our daily consumption all by itself, will be auspicious for our country and nation.”

“Our sole purpose is to maximize the contributions our discoveries and investments make to our country’s energy independence. Because, just like defense industry, energy independence is, too, an indispensable must for the true freedom of a country and nation,” he said.

