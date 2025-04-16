Türkiye defies Greece’s maritime planning over Aegean

ANKARA
Some parts of the Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) declared by Greece are violating Türkiye’s rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, stressing that such plans will not have any legal consequences.

“We, once again, underline that Greece’s unilateral actions and claims will not have any legal consequences for our country,” read the statement issued by the ministry on April 16.

Ankara's reaction came after Greece declared its MSP in accordance with the European Union acquis and released a map that acknowledges the full legal status of the Greek islands, including Meis.

The ministry stressed that some parts of the map violate Türkiye’s rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara reiterated its readiness to cooperate with Greece on the Aegean Sea in line with international law on the sea, which encourages dialogue and cooperation between littoral states bordering enclosed or semi-enclosed seas, like the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

The statement also underlined the fact that Türkiye is committed to resolving the problems between the two countries on the basis of the 2023-dated Declaration of Athens signed between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The Maritime Spatial Planning of our country will be submitted to the UNESCO and the relevant bodies of the U.N.,” the statement added.

Türkiye and Greece had initiated a normalization process aimed at setting aside their Aegean-related differences and fostering dialogue to enhance economic, trade, transportation, energy and tourism relations.

Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'
