Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

ISTANBUL

Türkiye advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 after defeating Sweden 85-79 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Turkish national team will face the winner of the Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup in the quarterfinals, scheduled for Sept. 9.

Sweden stunned Türkiye early, hitting nine of their first 10 shots and holding control throughout the first half, leading 42-37 at halftime.

Head coach Ergin Ataman’s second-half adjustments sparked a 14-0 run, turning a seven-point deficit into a lead. Türkiye built an 11-point cushion late in the third quarter, but Sweden rallied behind Ludvig Hakanson and Simon Birgander, tying the game twice in the final period.

With the score tight in the closing minutes, Alperen Sengun took charge, scoring 6 straight points, including a powerful dunk, to seal the win.

Sengun posted 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Cedi Osman added 17 points and Ercan Osmani had 14 points and 9 rebounds.