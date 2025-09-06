Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

ISTANBUL
Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

Türkiye advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 after defeating Sweden 85-79 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Turkish national team will face the winner of the Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup in the quarterfinals, scheduled for Sept. 9.

Sweden stunned Türkiye early, hitting nine of their first 10 shots and holding control throughout the first half, leading 42-37 at halftime.

Head coach Ergin Ataman’s second-half adjustments sparked a 14-0 run, turning a seven-point deficit into a lead. Türkiye built an 11-point cushion late in the third quarter, but Sweden rallied behind Ludvig Hakanson and Simon Birgander, tying the game twice in the final period.

With the score tight in the closing minutes, Alperen Sengun took charge, scoring 6 straight points, including a powerful dunk, to seal the win.

Sengun posted 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Cedi Osman added 17 points and Ercan Osmani had 14 points and 9 rebounds.

tournament,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  2. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  3. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  4. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

  5. Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

    Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action
Recommended
Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final
Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success
Türkiye in EuroBasket knockout phase as group leader

Türkiye in EuroBasket knockout phase as group leader
Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead
Istanbul clubs busy on transfer deadline

Istanbul clubs busy on transfer deadline
Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿