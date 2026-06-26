Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa

Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa

BURSA
Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa

 

The Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held in the northwestern province of Bursa from June 27 to July 5, bringing together a wide range of cultural, artistic and gastronomic events.

The nine-day festival will invite visitors on a journey through culture, art and local flavors with a program featuring exhibitions, concerts, performing arts, workshops, gastronomy events and traditional handicrafts.

More than 45 restaurants, cafés and local businesses included in the festival’s “Taste Stops” selection will showcase Bursa’s rich culinary culture and long-standing gastronomic heritage.

A series of free concerts will take place at the FSM Hospital Grounds, featuring Turkish pop and rap stars throughout the festival. The lineup includes Demet Akalın on June 27, Ceza on June 28, Derya Uluğ on June 29, Serkan Kaya on June 30, Levent Yüksel on July 1, Ebru Yaşar on July 2, Gökhan Türkmen on July 3, Murat Boz on July 4 and Sinan Akçıl on July 5.

The festival program will also include theater performances, exhibitions, traditional arts workshops, talks, children’s activities and special events marking the 700th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Bursa.

Among the highlights, the “FotoMaraton Bursa” and “FotoMaraton Children” events on June 27 will bring together photography enthusiasts to capture the city’s cultural landmarks and festival atmosphere. Workshops on marbling, papermaking, silk weaving, mother-of-pearl craftsmanship, illumination, tile art, miniature painting and glass decoration will be held at the Ördekli Cultural Center.

On July 4, audiences will be able to watch “Under the Plane Tree’s Shadow,” a play inspired by Osman Gazi’s legendary dream and the events leading to the conquest of Bursa.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to explore a variety of exhibitions, including “Hane,” “The Ottoman Sacred Relics,” “Aselsan: A Vision for a Recycled Future” and “Living Heritage: Bursa.”

Special programs for children will take place daily at the Children’s Village in Hüdavendigar City Park, featuring workshops, games, competitions, reading sessions and interactive activities.

 

Culture and Tourism Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

    Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

  2. Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

    Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

  3. Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

    Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

  4. Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

    Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

  5. Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Recommended
Four-generation rose tradition goes global from Sagalassos

Four-generation rose tradition goes global from Sagalassos
SSM hosts landmark Yoko Ono retrospective

SSM hosts landmark Yoko Ono retrospective
Turkish ballerina to represent country at Bolshoi stage

Turkish ballerina to represent country at Bolshoi stage
Raphael’s Vatican masterpiece gets laser treatment

Raphael’s Vatican masterpiece gets laser treatment
Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival returns with classics

Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival returns with classics
Hollywood powerhouses bring AI fight to Europe

Hollywood powerhouses bring AI fight to Europe
WORLD Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

ECONOMY Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿