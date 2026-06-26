Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa

BURSA

The Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held in the northwestern province of Bursa from June 27 to July 5, bringing together a wide range of cultural, artistic and gastronomic events.

The nine-day festival will invite visitors on a journey through culture, art and local flavors with a program featuring exhibitions, concerts, performing arts, workshops, gastronomy events and traditional handicrafts.

More than 45 restaurants, cafés and local businesses included in the festival’s “Taste Stops” selection will showcase Bursa’s rich culinary culture and long-standing gastronomic heritage.

A series of free concerts will take place at the FSM Hospital Grounds, featuring Turkish pop and rap stars throughout the festival. The lineup includes Demet Akalın on June 27, Ceza on June 28, Derya Uluğ on June 29, Serkan Kaya on June 30, Levent Yüksel on July 1, Ebru Yaşar on July 2, Gökhan Türkmen on July 3, Murat Boz on July 4 and Sinan Akçıl on July 5.

The festival program will also include theater performances, exhibitions, traditional arts workshops, talks, children’s activities and special events marking the 700th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Bursa.

Among the highlights, the “FotoMaraton Bursa” and “FotoMaraton Children” events on June 27 will bring together photography enthusiasts to capture the city’s cultural landmarks and festival atmosphere. Workshops on marbling, papermaking, silk weaving, mother-of-pearl craftsmanship, illumination, tile art, miniature painting and glass decoration will be held at the Ördekli Cultural Center.

On July 4, audiences will be able to watch “Under the Plane Tree’s Shadow,” a play inspired by Osman Gazi’s legendary dream and the events leading to the conquest of Bursa.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to explore a variety of exhibitions, including “Hane,” “The Ottoman Sacred Relics,” “Aselsan: A Vision for a Recycled Future” and “Living Heritage: Bursa.”

Special programs for children will take place daily at the Children’s Village in Hüdavendigar City Park, featuring workshops, games, competitions, reading sessions and interactive activities.