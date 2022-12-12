Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Erdoğan tells Zelensky

ANKARA

Türkiye continues its efforts to meet humanitarian aid needs of Ukrainian people during difficult winter months, the Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart on Dec. 11.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

The call addressed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan stated that works continue to meet the Ukrainian people's need for humanitarian aid in the looming harsh winter.

President Erdoğan said that his wife Emine Erdoğan takes a close interest in the 1,033-person group composed of Ukrainian orphans and their guardians hosted in Ankara.

Noting that the grain corridor can be expanded to cover different kinds of foodstuff and some other commodity, President Erdoğan expressed his wish that a solution may be found soon for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant issue.

President Erdoğan added that potential contributions to the implementation of the peace plan President Zelensky laid out during the G20 Summit were also discussed during the call.