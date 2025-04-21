Türkiye confronts driest March in 35 years

Türkiye confronts driest March in 35 years

ANKARA
Türkiye confronts driest March in 35 years

Türkiye has experienced its driest March in 35 years, with average precipitation dropping to just 28.8 millimeters.

According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service (MGM), rainfall levels across the country fell significantly below seasonal norms and the figures recorded in March last year. This marked a 53 percent decrease compared to historical averages and a staggering 59 percent drop from March 2024.

The rainfall deficit was most pronounced in the Aegean region, where precipitation fell by 79 percent relative to seasonal norms. Several provinces, including İzmir, Aydın, Muğla, Denizli, Manisa and parts of Antalya, saw reductions of over 80 percent.

Conversely, a few northern districts of the Eastern Anatolian cities Erzincan and Erzurum recorded more than a 40 percent increase in rainfall.

Regionally, the Aegean, Marmara, Central Anatolia and Black Sea areas all recorded their lowest March rainfall in over three decades. The capital, Ankara, registered only 5.1 millimeters — the lowest nationwide — while Manisa saw the sharpest decline at 91 percent below average.

Rainy days also plummeted, with the country seeing an average of just 6.4 rainy days, down from the 1991-2020 norm of 11.3.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

    Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

  2. Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

    Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

  3. 27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

    27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

  4. DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

    DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

  5. Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

    Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization
Recommended
Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan
27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran

Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran
German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report

German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report
Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination

Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination
WORLD Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

The Greek Defense Ministry are set to privatize more than 2,000 military-owned properties through sales or long-term leases, ss part of a sweeping defense modernization plan, media has reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿