Türkiye confronts driest March in 35 years

ANKARA

Türkiye has experienced its driest March in 35 years, with average precipitation dropping to just 28.8 millimeters.

According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service (MGM), rainfall levels across the country fell significantly below seasonal norms and the figures recorded in March last year. This marked a 53 percent decrease compared to historical averages and a staggering 59 percent drop from March 2024.

The rainfall deficit was most pronounced in the Aegean region, where precipitation fell by 79 percent relative to seasonal norms. Several provinces, including İzmir, Aydın, Muğla, Denizli, Manisa and parts of Antalya, saw reductions of over 80 percent.

Conversely, a few northern districts of the Eastern Anatolian cities Erzincan and Erzurum recorded more than a 40 percent increase in rainfall.

Regionally, the Aegean, Marmara, Central Anatolia and Black Sea areas all recorded their lowest March rainfall in over three decades. The capital, Ankara, registered only 5.1 millimeters — the lowest nationwide — while Manisa saw the sharpest decline at 91 percent below average.

Rainy days also plummeted, with the country seeing an average of just 6.4 rainy days, down from the 1991-2020 norm of 11.3.