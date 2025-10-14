Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

ISTANBUL
Schools across the country carried out simultaneous evacuation drills on Oct. 13 as part of efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness among students.

Organized under the Education Ministry’s initiative promoting environmental responsibility, the exercises aimed to teach students practical skills for responding safely and efficiently during emergencies, including earthquakes and fires.

The move comes after the ministry designated October as “Disaster and Resilience Month,” underlining the importance of raising awareness and preparedness for emergencies throughout the country. The exercises also coincided with “International Day for Disaster Reduction,” the United Nations’ day dedicated to reducing disaster risks worldwide.

To reinforce preparedness beyond schools, the ministry also distributed a disaster and emergency card to students during the drills. This guide provides instructions for families on preparing emergency kits, identifying safe gathering points and conducting home safety assessments.

Students took the cards home to involve parents, promoting a culture of readiness that extends from classrooms to households.

In the megacity of Istanbul, approximately 3 million students and 170,000 teachers participated in the evacuation drills across 7,000 schools.

“This is extremely important because while we cannot completely prevent disasters, risks can be reduced through education and preparedness. Awareness developed in classrooms spreads to homes, neighborhoods and communities. Thanks to previous training, our students participated in the drills fully prepared, conscious and organized,” said Murat Mücahit Yentür, provincial education director.

Students participating in the drills reported that they found the exercises informative and helpful.

Throughout the month, related activities will continue with contributions from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Turkish Red Crescent.

By integrating disaster preparedness into education, officials aim to reduce the impact of natural hazards nationwide.

 

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
