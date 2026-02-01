Türkiye, regional powers condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza

ANKARA

Seven prominent regional powers, including Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, have strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza in a joint statement, adding that continued Israeli aggression threatens the implementation of a peace plan.

The joint statement issued on Feb. 1 signed by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia “condemns Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza which have resulted in the killing, and injuring of more than a thousand Palestinians.”

The statement followed Israeli aerial attacks on Gaza on Jan. 31 that killed at least 37 Palestinians.

“These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability, at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of the [U.S.] President Donald Trump’s peace plan and to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,” it read.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks by the Israeli army.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip today [Jan. 31], as well as its continued violations of the ceasefire,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.