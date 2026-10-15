Türkiye condemns Colombia’s moving embassy to Jerusalem

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned Colombia’s decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

“We condemn Colombia’s decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This step violates relevant United Nations resolutions, particularly U.N. Security Council resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), and contradicts the legal principles set out in the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Oct. 15.

East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the ministry said. “We call on Colombia to reverse this decision and emphasize that all states must refrain from actions that could undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem,” it added.

The ministry reiterated that “the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.”