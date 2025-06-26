Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said that Ankara condemned "all forms of attacks" that violate Qatar’s sovereignty, stressing Türkiye's support for its "Qatari brothers," in a phone call with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, said the country's Communications Directorate.

During the talks, they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan noted that during the NATO Summit, he spoke with his counterparts about the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The Turkish leader expressed his hope that the parties would adhere to a de facto ceasefire and that the peace achieved would be sustained.

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
