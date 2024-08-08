Türkiye 'closely monitoring' developments in Syria, sources say

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' developments in Syria, sources say

ANKARA
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in Syria, sources say

Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria following clashes between the PKK and Arab tribesmen, and reports of Russia and Syria establishing a new base in the region, defense sources have said.

Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria saw fighting early on Aug. 7 between the PKK's Syrian wing YPG and local tribes.

"These clashes flare up from time to time because the local people, the real owners of the region, oppose the activities of the terrorist organization [Syrian Democratic Forces] SDF and YPG in Deir el-Zour," the sources told Turkish media.

Arab tribes reportedly attacked YPG checkpoints and their headquarters in surrounding villages.

The clashes in eastern Syria are the most intense in nearly a year in areas where hundreds of U.S. troops have been deployed since 2015 to help the YPG in the fight against ISIL.

Ankara has long accused Washington of supporting the PKK under this pretext. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

"There is information that the U.S. has sent some SDF members to that region... We assess that the U.S. has sent SDF members out of fear of a new attack," the sources said.

Syrian government forces are deployed on the west bank of the Euphrates River in Deir el-Zour, while the U.S.-backed SDF controls the east banks of the river.

The sources also cited reports that Russia and the Syrian government have established a joint base in northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab.

"We view this development as weakening the terrorist organization PKK/SDF/PYD-YPG presence in that region and are closely monitoring the situation," they said.

"Our priority is the security of our borders and our people. In the event of any harassment or attack from those regions, we will respond accordingly."

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchies latest movie

Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie
Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts
Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy

Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy
FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿