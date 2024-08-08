Türkiye 'closely monitoring' developments in Syria, sources say

ANKARA

Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria following clashes between the PKK and Arab tribesmen, and reports of Russia and Syria establishing a new base in the region, defense sources have said.

Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria saw fighting early on Aug. 7 between the PKK's Syrian wing YPG and local tribes.

"These clashes flare up from time to time because the local people, the real owners of the region, oppose the activities of the terrorist organization [Syrian Democratic Forces] SDF and YPG in Deir el-Zour," the sources told Turkish media.

Arab tribes reportedly attacked YPG checkpoints and their headquarters in surrounding villages.

The clashes in eastern Syria are the most intense in nearly a year in areas where hundreds of U.S. troops have been deployed since 2015 to help the YPG in the fight against ISIL.

Ankara has long accused Washington of supporting the PKK under this pretext. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

"There is information that the U.S. has sent some SDF members to that region... We assess that the U.S. has sent SDF members out of fear of a new attack," the sources said.

Syrian government forces are deployed on the west bank of the Euphrates River in Deir el-Zour, while the U.S.-backed SDF controls the east banks of the river.

The sources also cited reports that Russia and the Syrian government have established a joint base in northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab.

"We view this development as weakening the terrorist organization PKK/SDF/PYD-YPG presence in that region and are closely monitoring the situation," they said.

"Our priority is the security of our borders and our people. In the event of any harassment or attack from those regions, we will respond accordingly."