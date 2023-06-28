Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is immersed in the celebrations of Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Muslim holidays that mark the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and hold immense religious importance, second only to Eid al-Fitr.

As part of the traditions, citizens across the country have gathered in mosques for congregational prayers early on June 28. After the sermons, Muslims warmly embrace each other, exchange greetings and engage in gift-giving while visiting their relatives. The occasion was also an opportunity for many to invite friends, neighbors and coworkers to their Eid festivities.

A key aspect of Eid al-Adha is the religious slaughter of sheep and cattle, symbolizing Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The meat from these sacrifices is shared among family members and distributed to the less fortunate. Typically, the ritual slaughter takes place in authorized slaughterhouses or designated spaces provided by city administrations.

Some individuals have opted for a different way of celebrating the feast by taking advantage of the extended Eid holidays and heading to summer resorts. The Turkish authorities have granted a nine-day break for the occasion, prompting millions of people to hit the road and flock to coastal provinces.

However, the surge of travelers has resulted in heavy traffic congestion on several routes. Kırıkkale, a Central Anatolian province at the junction of 43 other provinces, witnessed intense traffic congestion due to the influx of people. The situation worsened as the days went by, with long queues of vehicles forming at city crossings and a number of accidents occurring along the way. To ensure a smoother flow of traffic, police and gendarmerie teams have temporarily closed some intersections along the routes. Similar traffic congestion has also been reported in another Central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar, which connects four different regions.

In addition to vacationers within the country, thousands of Turkish expatriates residing in various European states have chosen to spend their nine-day break in Türkiye.

Political leaders have also joined in on the festivities, issuing congratulatory messages for the holiday. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sincere congratulations to the nation, while Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized the values of love, tolerance and unity during Eid al-Adha. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also extended his prayers for peace and unity throughout the country.

