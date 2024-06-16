Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL

Citizens across Türkiye celebrated Eid al-Adha with prayers at major mosques, while leaders emphasized messages of peace and security.

Eid al-Adha celebrations began with prayers across Türkiye, as citizens gathered in mosques early in the morning.

In Istanbul, worshippers filled Eyüpsultan Mosque and Çamlıca Mosque, with many praying in the courtyards due to space constraints.

Hagia Sophia Mosque and Blue Mosque, the congregations swelled before the Eid prayer. Despite the significant local turnout, only a small number of tourists participated in the prayers at Hagia Sophia Square.

In the capital Ankara, large crowds performed Eid prayers at Hacı Bayram Veli Mosque and Kocatepe Mosque, with attendees lining up well before prayer time.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his well wishes through social media on June 16. "I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on Eid al-Adha," he wrote.

The president expressed hopes for peace, particularly in Palestine and Sudan.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel addressed journalists after the Eid prayer in Manisa on June 16 to extend greetings.

The CHP leader previously issued a written message: "I congratulate our entire nation on Eid al-Adha and hope that this holiday brings peace and tranquility to the entire Islamic geography."

He emphasized the need for international recognition of Palestine and urged global action against the violence in Gaza. "I hope the world will break its silence against this atrocity," he added.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also shared a written message on June 15.

"During the Eid al-Adha, we collectively need to evaluate and reassess our inner world and the networks of contacts and relationships we have established with our environment," he said in the statement.

"With the moral and spiritual richness of Eid al-Adha, we can pave the way for a brand new process of reconciliation, and we can also succeed in the revival of a strong era based on mutual respect and love."

The co-chairs of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, also shared their Eid message on June 16.

"We continue our struggle for peace, democracy and equality without losing hope even in these difficult days," their statement read.

"We know that everyone is crushed under the burden of injustice and injustice, and we continue our struggle for peace, democracy and equality without losing hope even in these difficult days."

İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu took to social media on June 16 to extend his greetings.

"May God Almighty help us all on this blessed path that we walk together towards the goal of a happy nation and a strong Türkiye," he said. "May it bring us to new holidays where polarization and division end and our unity and solidarity become stronger."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two main Islamic holidays, alongside Eid al-Fitr. This year’s celebrations began on June 16 and will continue until June 18, with nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world participating in various religious and cultural observances