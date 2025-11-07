Türkiye, Canada's AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects

ANKARA
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced the start of technical studies with Canada-based AtkinsRealis in the field of nuclear energy.

In a statement shared on NSosyal, Bayraktar said the ministry is continuing to hold discussions with leading global companies regarding large-scale nuclear power plants planned in the country.

Türkiye is currently building its first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, and has plans for two others in Sinop and Thrace.

As part of these efforts, Bayraktar said he met with Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of AtkinsRealis, which develops global-scale technology solutions in the field of nuclear energy, and with his delegation.

Bayraktar stated that the parties discussed potential cooperation opportunities regarding the country's planned nuclear power plants, as well as the applicability of CANDU technology, a type of nuclear reactor technology developed in Canada.

"We have mutually agreed to begin technical studies," he added.

Türkiye aims to reach 20 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050 through projects in Thrace and Sinop, while also pursuing small modular reactor initiatives to enhance stability and flexibility in the energy system.

Four units are under construction at Akkuyu, with the first reactor scheduled to begin electricity production in 2026.

