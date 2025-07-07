Türkiye breaks record in agricultural output, enters world’s top 7

ANKARA

Türkiye's agricultural output reached a record high, rising from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7 percent increase that placed the country among the top seven in the world, the country's agriculture and forestry minister announced on Sunday.

"Our agricultural production, which was $68.9 billion in 2023, increased by 7 percent to $74 billion in 2024, placing us among the top seven countries in the world," said Ibrahim Yumakli on X.

"According to World Bank data, our agricultural output rose from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7 percent increase. With this, we’ve entered the top seven countries globally. For the first time, our country has surpassed the $70 billion mark," he added.

Yumakli also congratulated those who contributed to the success, including producers and industrialists.