Türkiye breaks all-time heat record with 50.5 degrees in southeast

ŞIRNAK

Türkiye has recorded its highest-ever temperature, with the southeastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district hitting 50.5 degrees Celsius on July 25, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has announced.

According to data from the country’s official weather bureau, 132 weather stations across the country also reported record-breaking July temperatures on the same day, signaling the widespread impact of the ongoing heat wave.

The previous heat record in temperature, recorded in August 2023, was 49.5 degrees.

Several southeastern districts also saw extreme temperatures close to the new record, including 49.6 and 49.3 degrees in Mardin’s Kızıltepe and Nusaybin districts, respectively.

The intense heat is expected to persist into the final days of July, potentially breaking additional temperature records.

Authorities warned vulnerable populations, including those with chronic illnesses, to avoid outdoor activities during the day due to increased health risks associated with extreme heat.

Soaring temperatures forced some local authorities to announce restrictions on water consumption, including the seaside resort of Çeşme in the western city of İzmir.

Adding to the strain, the heat also drove record levels of utility use, with Istanbul hitting an all-time high in daily water consumption and Türkiye logging its highest-ever electricity demand on July 23.

Wildfires also continue to spread across multiple regions, fueled by prolonged heat and dry conditions that continue to challenge firefighting efforts.