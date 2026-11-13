Türkiye boosts private theater aid to 116 million liras

ANKARA

Actors perform on a ship-shaped set during a theater production. (AA File Photo)

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has allocated a record 116.4 million Turkish Liras ($2.32 million) to 391 private theater projects for the 2026-2027 season, aiming to support registered employment and expand access to theater nationwide.

The budget rose 20 percent from the previous season, the ministry said. It is the largest allocation to private theater projects to date.

The program received 449 applications. Authorities excluded 52 theaters that failed to complete missing documents by the deadline, leaving 397 projects for the Evaluation Commission to review. It approved 391, or 98.5 percent of those assessed.

Funding covers 244 professional theater projects, 67 children’s productions and 80 traditional theater projects. The program aims to help private venues sustain their activities and spread theater, particularly in regions prioritized for development.

Encouraging more productions of works by Turkish playwrights is another priority. Details of the approved projects are available on the General Directorate of Fine Arts website, guzelsanatlar.gov.tr.

The latest TurkStat data recorded 8.18 million theater admissions in the 2024-2025 season. Its Cinema and Performing Arts Statistics bulletin for 2025 listed 1,101 theater venues with 494,184 seats. State Theaters accounted for 1.95 million admissions, while the national total includes audiences at other types of theaters.