Türkiye believes grain initiative can be revived soon: Erdoğan

SOCHI

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his belief that the Black Sea grain initiative can be revived very soon, stressing that Russia’s demands should be addressed to this end, in his one-day visit to Sochi, where he held lengthy meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe, as Türkiye, that we will reach a solution [through a new proposal tabled by the U.N.] that will meet the expectations in a short time,” Erdoğan told reporters following his three-hour long meeting with Putin in Sochi on Sept. 4.

Erdoğan paid a one-day working visit to Sochi, where he held his first in-person meeting with Putin in 2023. His visit follows Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s Kiev and Moscow visits in the past 10 days.

The visit came as part of Ankara’s efforts to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, which was suspended by Russia on July 17. The deal was brokered thanks to the efforts of Türkiye and the U.N., which allowed Russia and Ukraine, the warring sides, to export wheat and other products to the world markets. Russia has long been complaining that it could not resume its exports due to the sanctions. The initiative allowed more than 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported to the global markets since July 2022.

Erdoğan recalled that the U.N.’s new package can establish a ground for resolving the problems and meeting the rightful demands of Russia. “Russia’s expectations are well known. They have expressed them to all the parties. I believe that the Black Sea grain initiative can be resumed after the deficiencies are addressed,” Erdoğan said.

The president recalled that the initiative has provided a very efficient lifeline for the poorest African nations and that the continuation of it will avoid the global food crisis. “It is still the safest and most effective way,” he said.

Putin, for his part, made clear that Russia could only return to the initiative if the sanctions imposed by the West against the Russian exportation of its food products were lifted.

“We have been deceived by the West. Not even a single promise given to us was kept,” Putin stressed, accusing Ukraine of using humanitarian corridors opened in the Black Sea for military purposes.

Türkiye, Russia, Qatar to help poorest African nations

Both Erdoğan and Putin mentioned a plan with Türkiye and Qatar to help the six poorest African nations by supplying 1 million tons of Russian wheat free of charge.

“We are ready to help for the stabilization of global food markets,” Putin said, adding the delivery of 1 million tons of wheat can soon take place.

Erdoğan, for his part, informed that Türkiye has agreed to take part in this plan and process the grain and turn it into flour before sending it to the six poorest countries, adding Qatar is also intending to join it.

On a question, however, Putin said this plan to send 1 million tons of grain to African nations is not an alternative to the Black Sea grain initiative.