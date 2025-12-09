Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day held in Brussels

Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day held in Brussels

BRUSSELS
Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day held in Brussels

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has highlighted Türkiye as a country with "a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry renowned worldwide," as officials gathered for the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day in Brussels.

The event brought together Turkish and Belgian defense companies, with morning presentations on strategic visions and investment priorities followed by afternoon one-on-one business meetings, the Turkish Embassy in Brussels said in a statement.

The event was attended by Francken; Türkiye Ambassador to Belgium Görkem Barış Tantekin; Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Basat Öztürk; the head of the International Cooperation Department at the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ertaç Koca; and FIT CEO Piet Demunter.

"Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry that is renowned worldwide. This event offers a unique opportunity to discover these possibilities in more detail," Francken said in a social media post.

Tantekin noted that the cooperation contributes to the strategic goals of both countries, adding that the meeting strengthens a bilateral, trust-based and constructive partnership rooted in historic friendship and strong alliance relations.

Koca presented Türkiye's defense industry supply system, the sector's current status, and international collaboration opportunities.

Eight major Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN and TUSAŞ, attended under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries. Over 100 Belgian participants, including sector representatives, research institutions and government officials, also took part.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu
LATEST NEWS

  1. Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

    Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

  2. Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

    Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

  3. Journalist detained in Istanbul drug operation, removed from post

    Journalist detained in Istanbul drug operation, removed from post

  4. Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

    Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

  5. Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

    Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12
Recommended
Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation
YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue
Türkiyes industrial production increases 2.2 percent in October

Türkiye's industrial production increases 2.2 percent in October
Turkish Airlines carries 85.3 million passengers in January-November

Turkish Airlines carries 85.3 million passengers in January-November
South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing

South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing
US, India start fresh trade talks seeking elusive deal

US, India start fresh trade talks seeking elusive deal
Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030

Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030
WORLD EU Commission questions Greece plan under SAFE

EU Commission questions Greece plan under SAFE

The European Commission asked Greece to provide further clarifications on its national investment plan under the EU’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, a spokesperson has said.
ECONOMY Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

A new survey indicates that 39.6 percent of enterprises with 10 or more employees were innovation-active during 2022–2024, compared with 39.8 percent in the previous period of 2020–2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Dec. 10  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿