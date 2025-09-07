Türkiye, Armenia to hold key meeting in push for normalization

Türkiye, Armenia to hold key meeting in push for normalization

ANKARA
Türkiye, Armenia to hold key meeting in push for normalization

Türkiye and Armenia are set to take another step toward normalizing relations as delegations from both countries prepare to meet this week, diplomatic sources said on Sept. 7.

A Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Serdar Kılıç is expected to cross into Armenia through the Alican checkpoint in eastern Türkiye, marking the first time envoys and their teams will officially cross the land border to hold talks.

Discussions will focus on implementing earlier deals, which included resuming cargo transportation and air flights, opening the border, easing visa procedures for diplomatic passport holders and allowing third-country nationals to cross between the two neighbors. Many of those measures remain unfulfilled.

The renewed push follows a Sept. 1 meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

According to the press service of the Armenian cabinet, the leaders stressed the importance of steps to build mutual trust, enhance regional communications and maintain stability in the South Caucasus. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

Erdoğan also voiced satisfaction with progress in Armenia’s peace process with Azerbaijan, which took a significant turn on Aug. 8 when Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Pashinyan shook hands at a White House summit before signing an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict.

Türkiye closed its border with Armenia in 1993 in solidarity with Baku during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Relations remained frozen until Ankara and Yerevan agreed in 2021 to launch new normalization talks and appointed special envoys to lead the process.

Earlier attempts at reconciliation faltered in 2009, when a deal to establish diplomatic relations and reopen the border failed to win ratification.

In June, Erdoğan hosted Pashinyan in Ankara for a landmark "working visit" and the two discussed possible steps to repair ties.

In August, Pashinyan said that Ankara and Yerevan are directly discussing the opening of mutual borders, adding that he believed the steps would see positive results.

“Armenia’s borders may be opened not only through Türkiye, but also in other directions. I believe the Armenia-Türkiye border will be opened,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

    Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

  2. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  3. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  4. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  5. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Recommended
Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December
Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe
CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21
Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Türkiye marks first anniversary of Eygis killing in West Bank

Türkiye marks first anniversary of Eygi's killing in West Bank
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿