Türkiye among top 10 electric vehicle markets in the world

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has become one of the world's top 10 largest markets for electric vehicle sales in April, according to a report from New AutoMotive.

Electric vehicle sales in the country have gained momentum, driven by incentives in this sector, the launch of the homegrown brand Togg and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

In April, 11,173 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye, placing it in the seventh spot in the world. The share of battery electric vehicles in the local auto market remained above 10 percent for the eighth consecutive month.

Electric vehicle sales in Türkiye reached their highest level in December 2024, with 17,894 units sold. At that time, the country ranked sixth globally in monthly sales.

Meanwhile, the slow-motion collapse in petrol and diesel continues, with combined market share down from 75 percent in April 2024 to 54 percent last month, the report said.

“The main story [in the global EV market] is Türkiye’s continued march, overtaking Norway when measured over the past 12 months, with the potential to pull ahead of the Netherlands — a country with almost 5 times the per capita income — in the next few months,” it said.

In the first four months of 2025, 123,982 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye, with the country ranking eighth globally.

In April, China and the U.S. were the two largest markets for EVs, with 667,980 and 97,941 cars sold, respectively.

Germany ranked third with 45,354, followed by France with 25,882. In the U.K. and Belgium, 24,053 and 12,469 EVs were sold, respectively.

Globally, 977,000 battery-electric cars were registered, the highest April total ever recorded and a 218,000 — or 29 percent — rise in the same month in 2024.