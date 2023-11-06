‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

ISTANBUL
‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that they aim to make Türkiye one of the world’s leading actors in electric vehicle and battery production.

“With the interest triggered by the Togg hitting the road, we march on the path to having a rapidly developing electric vehicle market,” Erdoğan said in a ceremony for the opening of carmaker Ford Otosan’s Yeniköy Factory after it redesigned.

The president noted that Türkiye climbed to 13th spot in global auto production from 15th spot over five years.

“We have achieved this despite successive global crises. Last year, our automobile exports had a foreign trade surplus of over $9 billion,” he said.

They attach special importance to the investments that will enable Türkiye to have a say in the electric and hybrid vehicle production, Erdoğan added.

“As a country which has already reached a production capacity of 70 gigawatts per hour in electric vehicle batteries, we are determined to become the battery production base of Europe by 2030 at the latest," the president said.

In the first ten months of 2023, nearly 49,000 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye, marking a staggering 890 percent increase from a year ago. Electric vehicles accounted for 6.5 percent of all sales in the market in January-October.

In October alone, electric vehicle sales soared 1,014 percent year-on-year to more than 9,800, according to the latest data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

From January to October, a total of 9,171 Togg brand vehicles were sold, while Tesla delivered 10,700 cars.

Erdoğan also reiterated that the government’s priority is to permanently reduce inflation to single digits and to bring it down to 4.7 percent by the end of 2028.

“We will also facilitate legal processes in the fields of investment, trade and finance in order to attract direct investments to our country,” he said.

EV, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

    Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

  2. Thousands flock to Day of the Dead parade

    Thousands flock to Day of the Dead parade

  3. ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

    ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

  4. Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast

    Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast

  5. Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon

    Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon
Recommended
Relief in crypto world over Bankman-Fried conviction

Relief in crypto world over Bankman-Fried conviction
Buffetts firm reports $12.8 billion loss

Buffett's firm reports $12.8 billion loss
Renewables to produce half of electricity, says minister

Renewables to produce half of electricity, says minister
Over 10,000 rent disputes resolved via mediation

Over 10,000 rent disputes resolved via mediation
Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast

Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast
Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong

Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong
WORLD Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses

Thousands of villagers in the mountains of northwestern Nepal slept outdoors Saturday night in the bitter cold after an earthquake killed at least 157 people and damaged or destroyed most homes.
ECONOMY ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that they aim to make Türkiye one of the world’s leading actors in electric vehicle and battery production.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.