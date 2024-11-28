Türkiye aiming for carbon neutrality in 30 years: Energy minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is aiming to become a carbon-neutral economy within 30 years, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“This is a more difficult target than the others because it will actually affect the whole economy. Our carbon target is an area that will transform energy from the ground up,” Bayraktar said on Nov. 27 at the sixth Turkish-German Energy Forum in Berlin, co-hosted with German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck.

Bayraktar announced plans for $100 billion in renewable energy investments by 2035, calling on experienced and new German investors to partner in Türkiye’s energy transition. He highlighted the country’s roadmap to expand wind and solar energy capacity from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

Bayraktar emphasized the goal of tripling interconnection capacity with Europe.

"If we do all this, Türkiye will be able to provide 77 percent of its electricity from domestic and renewable sources by 2035,” the minister said.

“We have a very important process ahead of us in renewable energy."

Bayraktar noted that Türkiye has invested heavily in natural gas infrastructure and diversified its supply portfolio, emphasizing that this can contribute to the security of supply in the Balkans and Central Europe.

Addressing nuclear energy’s role in decarbonization, Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to develop its nuclear capacity by 2050. He said with the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the south, Türkiye will meet 10 percent of its electricity needs from nuclear energy.

Bayraktar also emphasized the importance of mines in energy transformation.

"Of course, we should focus on the equipment and mineral side of the business in this energy transformation. As Türkiye, we have an important potential with the critical minerals and rare earth elements that we have discovered in Eskişehir in recent years. Because this energy transformation will not happen without minerals, and there are very significant monopolies in that area.”

Habeck praised Türkiye as a partner in trade and energy, emphasizing its geographical advantage and energy potential. He stressed the importance of leveraging shared experiences and advancing collaborative projects through established frameworks.

“Türkiye is one of the major countries with which we want to establish more trade and energy partnerships," he said.

Habeck emphasized that the German and Turkish economies could benefit from intensifying relations with regard to Germany's energy security and Türkiye's export opportunities.

"Both governments and both ministries have recognized this,” he said.

“That's why things are going well. Where problems arise, we try to solve them quickly with a direct line."

Following the ceremony, Bayraktar and Habeck held bilateral talks and participated in a roundtable with energy executives.

As part of the meetings, several agreements were signed, including on partnerships for wind turbine installations and joint research.