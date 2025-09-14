Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

ANKARA

Türkiye has denounced remarks made at events in Greece regarding conflicts during the Turkish War of Independence, calling them "baseless."

“We reject the baseless and outrageous statements made by the Greek authorities under the pretext of the so-called anniversary of unfounded allegations regarding the period when Greece was engaged in efforts to invade and occupy Anatolia,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 14.

The remarks followed commemorations in the Turkish province of İzmir, where thousands gathered on Sept. 9 to mark the 103rd anniversary of the city’s liberation, a key victory in the final phase of the war.

"Such remarks are in conflict with historical facts and the efforts to foster friendly relations between the two countries,” the ministry said.

"We call on the Greek authorities to refrain from acting on domestic political motives and from undertaking initiatives aimed at inciting enmity between the two nations."

İzmir was recaptured by Turkish forces on Sept. 9, 1922, after the launch of the Great Offensive in late August.

Türkiye and Greece, NATO allies with a history of tension, pledged to open a “new chapter” in relations following a landmark December 2023 meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Despite the recent thaw, the neighbors frequently clash over contested maritime boundaries, exploration rights and disputes rooted in their shared history.