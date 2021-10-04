Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

  • October 04 2021 09:09:00

ANKARA
Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 

Eryılmaz, 24, beat his Belarusian opponent Azamat Nurykau 2-1 in men's freestyle 74 kg bronze medal match to come third in this tournament.

The World Championships in the Norwegian capital will run through Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül won the bronze medal.

Akgül, 30, beat his US opponent Nicholas Gwiazdowski 6-4 in the men's freestyle 125- kilogram bronze medal match in the capital Oslo.

Akgül won a bronze medal earlier this year in the freestyle 125 kg class at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Additionally, he was a gold medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The World Wrestling Championships run through Oct. 10.

Japan's Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM
